Get inspired, work hard for success in competitive exams: DC

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Saturday, September 2, told the aspirants of competitive examinations to lay emphasis on their preparations and understanding the pattern of the examination. “Start thinking that the examination is scheduled for tomorrow and prepare accordingly to achieve success in their lives,” he advised.

Speaking after inaugurating a 45-day coaching camp for various competitive examinations organised by the competitive examination coaching cell of the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), here, he said it is important to read newspapers at least three hours daily as the reading gives an insight into the happenings around the world and the current affairs in detail. This will be useful in cracking the examinations, he felt.

The DC told the aspirants to develop competitive spirit by looking at the successes of those who have cracked the competitive examinations despite studying in Kannada medium and coming from rural background. Many of those who have cracked the examination have reached top positions in their career and are the success stories before you to get inspired.

He advised the aspirants to make use of the internet for accessing information and the new media for inputs.

The DC appreciated KSOU for conducting the coaching and advised candidates to make use of the opportunity for coming out with flying colors. The DC wished the candidates all success in their endeavors.

Kabini Special Land Acquisition Officer B. Supriya Banagar also spoke. She advised the aspirants to be ready for making some sacrifices for achieving something big in their lives. “Hard work pays off and continues preparations with determination.”

She also advised them to remain positive right from the beginning. “This builds confidence. Failures are the stepping stone for success. Don’t lose heart if you lose once. There is always another attempt which will be successful. Continuous learning is key.”

Vice-chancellor Sharanappa V. Halse advised the students to enhance their knowledge.

Registrar K.L.N. Murthy and Finance Officer Khader Pasha also spoke.

Registrar Evaluation K.B. Praveena, Dean Ramanathan Naidu, Coaching Coordinator Jainahalli Satyanarayana Gowda, assistant professor H. Beerappa, Siddesh Honnur, Ganesh K.G., resource persons Rohan Ravikumar were present.