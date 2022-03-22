Get inspired by medalists: Governor

March 22, 2022 18:12 IST

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has called upon the students to get motivated by gold medal winners and said “you can also make your parents proud by topping in your education.”

“The parents of all medalists are very happy today that their children have excelled in education. Same can happen to your parents if you too get the medals,” the Governor said in his address at the 102 nd annual convocation of University of Mysore here today.

The Governor congratulated the recipients of honorary doctorate and the candidates who were conferred with the degrees.

“I am happy that Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar accepted the honour. We had examples of conferring awards and honors posthumously. There were instances of Padma awards conferred posthumously. Therefore, we chose the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar for conferring the honorary doctorate posthumously,” he said.

Mr. Gehlot advised the degree holders to work towards realising the goals of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.