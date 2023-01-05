‘Get help from private companies and philanthropists to improve Gadag zoo’

January 05, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Gadag zoo, which was established at Binkadakatti on the outskirts of the Gadag in 1972 with just four animals to start with, is celebrating its golden jubilee now. On Thursday, a formal function and felicitation marked the occasion.

Expressing happiness over the development of the zoo, which came to be set up due to the efforts of the former Minister K.H. Patil, his son and former Minister H.K. Patil said that the zoo, which was the only one of its kind in the entire North Karnataka then, has come a long way in the last five decades.

He said that it is a good development that so far in the current year, there have been 1,54,000 visitors at the zoo. He, however, felt that there is still a lot that is required to be done. And, there is a need for taking help from private companies and philanthropists for development of the zoo and also for taking up various other activities.

Mr. Patil stressed the need for creating a space in the zoo where children will be able to understand the coexistence of animals and birds and their relationship with nature.

Chairman of Zoo Authority of Karnataka M. Shivakumar said that despite several hurdles, the Gadag zoo has come to be developed over a period of time. He said that the Gadag Urban Development Authority has planned to start a toy train in the zoo and the Zoo Authority will extend the necessary help.

Member-Secretary of the authority and Additional Principal Conservator of Forest B.P. Ravi said that while ₹1 crore is being collected through entry fee, the annual maintenance of the zoo required ₹2 crore, which is now being borne through assistance from the government and also from public donation.

Deputy Conservator of Forest Dipika Bajpai made the introductory remarks.

Released

On the occasion, the postal cover of Gadag zoo and a table calendar of the zoo were released and the zoo staff and senior officials, including Registrar of Karnatak University Yashpal Ksheersagar and Deputy Conservator of Forest of Dharwad Sonal Vrishni, were felicitated. Winners of various competitions were also given prizes.