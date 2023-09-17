‘Get education, ensure overall development of Kalyana Karnataka region’ 

September 17, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Yadgir

Underlining the importance of education for human beings and the nation’s growth, Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur has said that Kalyana Karnataka region should see 100% education for achieving overall development in health, agriculture, education and industrial sectors.

He was addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag to mark the celebrations of Liberation Day of Kalyana Karnataka (erstwhile Hyderabad Karnataka) in Yadgir on Sunday.

The Minister remembered the supreme sacrifice of the freedam fighters for India’‘s Independence and also the liberation of Hyderabad Karnataka, now Kalyana Karnataka, and said that freedom fighters dreamed of a strong nation after Independence.

“The responsibility of building a strong nation lies on the shoulders of the youth who should understand the history of freedom movement and contribute to the nation as citizens,“ he said.

The Congress-led UPA government at the Centre amended Article 371 of Constitution inserting Clause J giving special status to backward Hyderabad Karnataka, which was later renamed as Kalyana Karnataka, to provide reservation to the people of this region in education and employment. “The young generation is in high numbers and it should use this opportunity under Article 371(J) and get education and employment to eradicate backwardness in the region,” Mr. Darshanapur said.

The Minister also said that his government will keep the promises that were made to the people of the State and it has already implemented four of the five guarantees announced before the Assembly elections. “We will deliver pro-people, pro-labour, pro-women and pro-poor governance,” he added.

Members of Legislative Assembly Channareddy Patil Tunnur and Chalawadi Narayanaswami, Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela, Chief Executive Officer Garima Panwar, Superintendent of Police G. Sangeetha, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sharanabasappa Koteppagol and others were present.