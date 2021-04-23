Get 2,000 beds with oxygen ready, Minister tells officials

Emphasising the need to make preparations in advance to face the second wave, Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar has asked officials to get 2,000 beds with oxygen facility ready in the district.

Speaking to presspersons after holding a COVID-19 review meeting with district-level officials at KIMS administrative block in Hubballi on Friday, Mr. Shettar said that as a precautionary measure, 1,000 beds with oxygen facility would be kept ready at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi, 500 beds in SDM Hospital in Dharwad and another 500 beds in other private hospitals.

“Already, we have 500 beds with oxygen supply at KIMS Hospital. As many as 53 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators now. Oxygen supply at KIMS has been increased to 40 KL from 20 KL. Additional 20 KL medical oxygen is being supplied by the Jindal plant. With 40 KL capacity, 1,200 patients can be treated,” he said.

The Minister clarified that there is no discrepancy in the supply of oxygen cylinders in the district and all precautionary measures have been taken as the district has 634 active cases.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil, Police Commissioner Labhu Ram, KIMS Director Ramalingappa Antaratani, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Yashwant Madinkar and others were present.