GESCOM yet to restore power supply in three flood-hit villages in Kalaburagi

Heavy rain and floods have left many electricity poles damaged in Kalaburagi district.

KALABURAGI

23 October 2020 01:12 IST

The State-owned undertaking has successfully corrected power disruptions elsewhere in the region

Though Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (GESCOM), a State-owned undertaking entrusted with the responsibility of supplying electricity in the six districts of Kalyana Karnataka region, has successfully corrected power disruptions caused by heavy floods, three villages are yet to get power supply.

Speaking to The Hindu on Thursday, GESCOM Chief Engineer Laxman Chauhan said that Mandarwada, Kobal and Raddewadagi villages in Jewargi taluk that were completely flooded for days on end are yet to get electricity supply restored.

“Many electricity polls have fallen and transformers are damaged. The ground around the village is too wet to walk on and take up repair work. We are waiting for the ground to get dry and hard for taking up repair and restoration work,” he said. According to the officer, 2,154 electricity polls have fallen and 1,093 transformers submerged in the floodwaters across Kalaburagi district. In Yadgir district, 325 electricity polls have fallen and 267 transformers are submerged.

Advertising

Advertising

“Meanwhile, most of the fallen electricity polls have been restored to their original position in the two districts. As for flood-hit transformers, we cannot say all of them have been destroyed. Some may function properly and some may have to be replaced. We are checking them,” he said.

When asked, the officer said that GESCOM had enough transformers to replace defunct ones.

To a query on demand and supply of electricity, Mr. Chauhan said that power procurement was surplus in GESCOM.

“We are given between 28 million units and 30 million units a day as compared to the demand of around 25 million units,” he said.