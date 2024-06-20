GESCOM yet to completely remove fallen electricity poles from fields, say farmers

Sowing activities, after sufficient pre-monsoon and monsoon rainfall, have begun in Yadgir district. However, a few farmers in Mallalli, Kyatnal, Mudnal and Chatnalli villages are wary of venturing into the agricultural fields because of electricity poles that have fallen down.

“Farmers are waiting for clearance of electricity poles, transformers and cables from their fields by GESCOM officials, as the latter have not removed them even after two weeks of heavy rain and winds during which the poles and transformers fell on the fields,” Umesh Mudnal, a social activist, and some farmers have said.

The district received heavy rain two weeks ago during which several hundred electricity poles broke and fell to the ground across the district. GESCOM officials removed some of them but are yet to clear the remaining ones, he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela chaired a meeting of GESCOM and other officials of government departments concerned in Yadgir on Thursday.

Dr. Susheela advised them to attend to calls from farmers and solve their problems immediately.

She specifically directed GESCOM officials to remove tree branches that pose a threat to electricity supply to farm pumpsets. “Officers should ensure that pumpsets are supplied with power without any hindrance,” she added.