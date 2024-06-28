ADVERTISEMENT

GESCOM yet to collect ₹2,941.16 crore pending dues from govt. departments

Published - June 28, 2024 07:42 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Gram panchayats in the seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka region are top defaulters owing ₹2,128.16 crore dues to the electricity supply company

Praveen B. Para

Officials of GESCOM, the headquarters of which is located in Kalaburagi, have been accused of laxity in recovering dues from government departments toward power bills. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

State government departments in the seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka region are major defaulters of electricity bills having kept power bills to the tune of ₹2,941.16 pending towards Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (GESCOM).

As per data provided by GESCOM, of the total dues of ₹2,941.16 crore, gram panchayats have to pay ₹2,128.16 crore (72% of total dues), followed by the Urban Development Department with ₹144 crore.

Electricity bills pending with Multi-Village Drinking Water Supply Scheme under the Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department is ₹23.59 crore and dues from the Irrigation Department stand at ₹16.25 crore.

The Education Department and the Health and Family Welfare Department have to pay electricity dues worth ₹1.7 crore each.

Among the seven districts, the newly formed Vijayanagara district has the highest pending bills of ₹581 crore, followed by Yadgir district ₹572 crore and Bidar ₹533 crore in dues.

Kalaburagi district owes ₹479 crore, Raichur ₹364 crore and Ballari district has to pay ₹302 crore. Koppal has the lowest dues of ₹107crore.

Though these government departments are reluctant to clear the pending dues, GESCOM, at the same time, has failed to take any action to collect dues towards power bills from them.

Though activist and president of Hyderabad Karnataka Environment Awareness and Protection Organisation Deepak Gala has brought it to the notice of Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) on several occasions, dues have gone on mounting year-by-year. The activist has accused GESCOM officials of laxity in recovering dues.

“What prevented GESCOM from recovering dues from these government departments. There is no special law for providing relaxation for government departments in paying electricity bills,” Mr. Gala added.

