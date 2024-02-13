GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GESCOM warns of power being cut to Kannada University, Hampi

February 13, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Even as the Congress government has been giving free power to lakhs families under the “Gruha Jyoti” scheme, the Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (GESCOM) has issued a notice to Kannada University, Hampi, that it would stop power supply for not paying pending dues of ₹1.05 crore, in the middle of the academic year.

GESCOM served a notice to the Registrar of the university on Tuesday stating that it would cut the power supply to the university if the pending dues of ₹1,05,74,695 were not paid immediately.

The university has been a facing severe fund crunch over the past years owing to non-release of funds by the State government for paying electricity bills, payment of salaries to the guest faculty, outsourcing work employees and building maintenance works, sources said. Sources said the university has sought ₹132 crore budgetary support from the government in 2024-25.

