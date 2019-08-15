GESCOM records highest-ever profit

With a net profit of ₹348.6 crore as per the provisional accounts, Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (GESCOM) has recorded the highest profit in its 16-year history.

The performance came as a boon and confidence booster to the State-owned undertaking engaged in power distribution in six districts of Hyderabad Karnataka, as it had suffered losses in the previous five years.

The provisional accounts for financial year 2018-19 show rise of revenue incomes (from sale of power) to ₹5,078.78 crore from ₹4,291.75 crore in 2017-18, an increase of 18.34%. The total income for 2018-19, including other incomes, is ₹5,129.25 crore as against the total expenditure of ₹5,121.75 crore. The profit of ₹7.49 crore plus the regulatory income of ₹341.09 crore has made the company’s net profit ₹348.59 crore.

The power purchase costs of ₹3,961.61 crore account for a major part in the expenditure sheet followed by employee and other operation and maintenance expenses (₹730.31 crore) and interest and finance (₹284.78 crore). The power purchase costs and operational expenses have seen a rise of 10.75% and 12.76%, respectively. The overall expenses have increased by 8.56% against the income increase of 17.48% over the previous year.

Distribution loss

GESCOM has been successful in its efforts to minimise distribution loss, a major cause of concern in its performance, to 14.41% in 2018-19 from 16.39% in 2017-18. The distribution loss was 22.03% in 2011; 21.71% in 2012; 18.97% in 2013; 17.77% in 2014; 18.93% in 2015; 18.10% in 2016, and 17.3% in 2017.

Of the 8,796.04 Million Units (MUs) of energy the GESCOM purchased from energy generators, it managed to sell 7,528.3 MUs to its customers by effectively restricting the distribution loss to 1,267.74 MUs.

The previous year, it had sold 6,510.89 MUs of the procured 7,528.30 MUs with a distribution loss of 1,276.47 MUs. Any reduction in distribution loss essentially means a direct reduction in power purchase expenses.

Disconnection of unauthorised irrigation pump-sets on Nirantara Jyoti feeders and stringent measures against power theft have helped the company minimise its distribution loss. The company has booked 7,584 cases in 2018-19 and penalties worth ₹25.12 crore were recovered from defaulters.

In 2018-19, the sales under low tension (LT) category, other than irrigation pump-sets and Bhagya Jyothi and Kuteera Jyothi, have seen an increase of 8.7% and the metered sales in high tension (HT) category rose by 23.91% over the previous year.

During the last few years, the company had seen a reduction in HT sales. In 2018-19, it has added new HT consumers to the company’s grid to see an increase of 288.36 MU in the category.

Consequent to the securitisation of Rural Local Bodies’ dues, GESCOM was able to clear the dues of ₹748.39 crore payable to Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd. that reflected in helping the company to reduce the interest cost by 19% over the previous year.

“Efforts towards achieving 100% billing and collections from consumers, reducing distribution loss and increasing HT consumers have helped us turn the loss-making unit into a profitable one,” R. Ragapriya, Managing Director of GESCOM, told The Hindu.