GESCOM proposal to hike power tariff by ₹1.37 per unit opposed

February 20, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (GESCOM) proposal to increase power tariff by ₹1.37 per unit for the 2023-24 fiscal to bridge the loss caused to the company due to various reasons has been opposed by power consumers, including farmers and domestic and industrial sectors, at a public hearing chaired by Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) chairman P. Ravikumar and members H.M. Manjunath and M.D. Ravi in Kalaburagi on Monday.

Deepak Gala, president of Hyderabad-Karnataka Environment Awareness and Protection Organisation (HKEAPO), members of Karnataka Electricity Consumers Association, district president of National Industries and Commerce Committee Amarnath Patil and RTI activists Sharan Ambesinghe and Siddaramaiah Hiremath opposed the proposal to increase tariff for various categories and criticised GESCOM for its poor performance.

GESCOM Managing Director Rahul Pandve said that the company projected a net loss of ₹1,160.66 crore for the financial year 2023-24. A hike in power tariff by ₹1.37 paise per unit is necessary considering the revenue loss, he explained to the KERC.

Giving a power point presentation, Mr. Pandve said that GESCOM expected a revenue of ₹6,974.62 crore from its customers for the year 2023-24, but the expenditure is estimated to be ₹8,135.28 crore, including operation, maintenance and interest.

He appealed to the KERC to increase power tariff by ₹1.37 paise per unit for 2023-24 to make up the loss. The company will spend ₹6,188.54 crore to purchase power to supply it to its consumers for the fiscal and its operation and maintenance cost will be ₹1,145.09 crore.

Mr. Gala said that GESCOM is not making serious efforts in conducting DTC-wise audits. GESCOM has spent ₹59 crore (₹20,000 each) for DTCs.

GESCOM has installed a total of 5,97,675 metres under Bhagya Jyothi and Kutira Jyothi schemes, of which 1,53,890 (25.75%) installations are un-metered, Mr. Gala complained.

Mr. Ambesinghe said that there is massive corruption in GESCOM. He said that the officials are demanding a hefty sum for installing new transformers.