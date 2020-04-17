GESCOM promotes online payment of electricity bills

In view of the lockdown to beat COVID-19, Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (GESCOM), State-owned enterprise entrusted with the responsibility of supplying electricity in the six districts of Kalyana Karnataka region, is encouraging its consumers to switch from counter to online payment mode of their power consumption bills.

The online payment option using various methods such as internet banking, debit cards and credit cards has been enabled to enable consumers to pay their bills online from their homes. In a release, the company said that online payments could be made through wallet-based apps and UPI-based payment services provided by PayTM, Gpay, Amazon Pay, Mobikwik, PayZaap, and other apps.

Speaking to The Hindu, R. Ragapriya, Managing Director of GESCOM, said that the cash counters would continue to be open to facilitate payment with all precautionary measures such as maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.

“I appeal to our consumers to go for an online payment instead of taking the risk of visiting our cash counter. The cash counters will, however, remain open for those who cannot make an online payment,” she said, adding that the company would not disconnect power supply of those who fail to pay the bill within the due date, considering the lockdown.

Since meter reading had been suspended, the company has generated the average bill or previous month’s bill as per the direction of the Energy Department. The company, however, clarified that the difference between the power consumption mentioned in the average bill and the actual consumption of power would be adjusted in the next bill after the resumption of meter reading.