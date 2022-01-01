‘GESCOM addressing problems within 24 hours of complaints’

KALABURAGI

01 January 2022 22:24 IST

To ensure uninterrupted power supply, Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (GESCOM) is replacing defunct transformers to fix the problem within 24 hours of receiving complaints, GESCOM Managing Director Rahul Pandve has said.

Addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Friday, Mr. Pandve said that during the last one year, GESCOM had received complaints about transformer burnout from Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bidar, Raichur, Ballari and Koppal districts and replaced nearly 3,212 transformers within 24 hours.

To aid consumers and attend to their complaints immediately, GESCOM has now added WhatsApp number to its list of consumer grievances redressal systems. “Consumers can register their grievances through WhatsApp directly with GESCOM officials and staff. Further, complaints will be forwarded to the officials of the area concerned for redressal,” he added.

A dedicated toll-free number, 1912, is allotted to electricity call centres for handling power supply-related complaints which will then be forwarded to field personnel for timely action and rectification.

The officials and staff have been directed to address complaints of farmers within the stipulated time. Mr. Pandve said that strict action will be initiated against the staff who demand money from farmers while addressing their complaints. GESCOM has replaced 196 iron electricity poles with cement ones in the city. The iron electricity poles, interrupting wires and overhead lines near hospitals, schools and parks will be removed immediately.

Replying to a question, Mr. Pandve said that 3,548 farmers have benefited through reliable power supply to their pumpsets under the Ganga Kalyana Scheme. And, nearly 400 applications are pending for power supply to irrigation pumpsets under the scheme, Mr. Pandve said and added that GESCOM is also encouraging consumers to switch from counter to online payment mode for paying bills.