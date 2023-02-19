German healthcare experts to take part in Nursing Conclave in Hubballi

February 19, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - HUBBALLI

In a first of its kind in North Karnataka, a Nursing Conclave, which will have participation from German healthcare experts, will be held in Hubballi on March 8.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, Managing Director of Nursing Pioneer Atul Kapdi and Director Operations Rashmi Mate said that the Nursing Conclave will be held at Hotel Naveen.

“A total of 14 German healthcare experts, employers from different hospital groups, nursing home chains and care homes from Germany will be visiting Hubballi for three days from March 6 and during the Nursing Conclave, German employers will display their hospital facilities, jobs available, working conditions and salary offers,” Dr. Atul Kapdi said.

He said that Germany is in need of three lakh skilled nurses until 2030. The country is facing shortage of skilled workers in every industry, particularly in healthcare services, and to bridge the gap, Mediatos, Germany, in collaboration with Nursing Pioneer, India, has introduced “Talent Management Program for Nurses” in India, he said.

Founders and trainers of German Treffpunkt, Hubballi, Vijayalakshmi Holennavar and Vidya Nadiger said that their institution is the local partner for North Karnataka. As many as 50 nursing students and skilled nurses have already enrolled for the training under the programme.

Ms. Nadiger said that skilled nurses, looking for Jobs in Germany, will have to register themselves for direct interaction with German employers. Registration is completely free and open until March 1. For details call Ph: 9243201256 or 9945561803.