‘Geospatial technology crucial in country’s development’

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore, G. Hemantha Kumar, inaugurated a virtual conference on ‘’Geospatial Technology for Sustainable Development’’ on Friday and underlined its importance in the development of the country.

The webinar was hosted by the Department of Studies in Geography, University of Mysore, and the objective was to create awareness about geospatial technology and sustainable development and spread the idea to researchers, academicians and commoners.

He said in the era of information technology with rapid advancement in computing, decision-making is informed and more scientific and hence the use of geospatial technology has assumed significance.

He said it was identified as one of the three important emerging fields along with nanotechnology and biotechnology because of providing unbiased, reliable, repetitive and synoptic nature of data as well as tools for integration of information for analysis. This, he said, was important in monitoring and management of natural resources.

Prof. Hemantha Kumar said it being a rapidly expanding field, geospatial technology could be applied to any profession ranging from public health to real estate. Listing other important applications of geospatial technology, he said monitoring air quality, resource assessment of renewable sources, monitoring and modelling climatic conditions, weather forecasting agriculture, and biodiversity monitoring were some of the areas where geospatial technology could be utilised.

Documenting the growth of the field in India, Prof. Hemantha Kumar said geospatial technology has grown in the last few decades and India’s geospatial industry was witnessing a significant growth rate higher than the world average. “As India’s economic development unfolds, geospatial capabilities will be integral in it and will register high growth rate.’

He suggested that Indian vendors and governments could consider an action plan for capacity upgradation to capture the emerging market and gain from the experience of the European Union, plan for data integration and reuse and training new geospatial professionals. “The future of geospatial technology industry depends largely upon availability of trained professionals and experts and India should consider ways and means of increasing the trained manpower required to sustain the growth in the field’’, he added.