George defends govt.’s decision on land to JSW

Minister for Industries K.J. George on Thursday defended the State government’s decision of selling 3,666 acres of land to JSW Steel.

Addressing the media on Thursday, he said the coalition government was only honouring a commitment made as per an earlier agreement.

He recalled that the Cabinet of the coalition government, headed by N. Dharam Singh, had decided to give 2,000 acres of land on lease cum sale arrangement to JSW. An order was passed in this regard when Mr. Kumaraswamy became Chief Minister. Another 1,666 acres were given in 2007. The JSW had already paid ₹18 crore to the government, he explained.

He said that JSW Steel and Mysore Minerals Ltd. were fighting a battle over royalty in court. The company in question had assets worth ₹50,000 crore and that could be attached, if the court orders the company to pay dues, he asserted.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader H.K. Patil, who has been opposing the grant of land, continued to argue that it was a “dark decision”. Mr. Patil, who had written to Mr. Kumaraswamy on Monday, shot off another letter to the Chief Minister on Thursday.

Mr. Patil said that Chapter 22 of the Lokayukta report had levelled serious allegations against JSW Steel. Taking a major decision on selling land under the present juncture would be detrimental to interests of the State, he said.

S.G. Siddaramaiah, Chairman of the Kannada Development Authority, also took objection to the decision. He said he had received complaints alleging that JSW Steel workers were mostly from other States and documents had been “fabricated” to show they were natives. Mr. Siddaramaiah said he would visit JSW to check whether the company provides employment to local people.