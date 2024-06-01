Geo fencing limit removed on booking paperless tickets via UTS-on-mobile app for train travellers

Indian Railways is revolutionising ticketing with the UTS-on-mobile app, promoting cashless transactions, contactless ticketing, and customer convenience for a smoother booking experience. A key update is the removal of distance restrictions for booking journey tickets, platform tickets, and seasonal tickets, allowing passengers to book paperless tickets without geo-fencing limits. Now, passengers can book these tickets from any station or location, without the previous restriction of a 50-km radius.

The geo-fencing within stations stays the same. Ticket booking is allowed from outside station premises.

The app’s popularity is evident, with daily ticket sales rising from 5,301 in April 2023 to 9,388 in April 2024. Users benefit from a 3% bonus when recharging their R-Wallet for unreserved ticket booking.

The app now integrates with UPI apps, streamlining the payment process, and QR codes on ATVMs enable easy app downloads and ticket bookings via R-Wallet.

“With a user-friendly interface and innovative features, UTS is enhancing the travel experience on Indian Railways,” said Manjunath Kanamadi, Chief Public Relations Officer, South Western Railway, Hubballi.

