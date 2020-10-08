General public barred from Hasanamba temple this year

Hassan

08 October 2020 17:46 IST

Curbs imposed due to pandemic; darshan only for VIPs on select days

Devotees will not get a chance to visit Hasanamba Temple this year during Hasanamba Jatra scheduled between November 5 and 16, due to COVID-19 pandemic. Only very important persons, invited by the district administration, will be allowed inside on the first and the last day of the festival.

K. Gopalaiah, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, who is also Minister in charge of the district, told media that the administration would arrange 12 LED screens for the public to have glimpses of the deity during daily prayers. This was decided in a meeting of officers he chaired in Hassan on Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising

The temple is opened only during this annual festival. Lakhs of people from different parts of the State and outside visit it. The officers felt it would be difficult to ensure physical distancing this time once the doors were opened for the devotees.

Mr. Gopalaiah told the media that Chief Minister B.S.Y ediyurappa would be invited on the first day of the jatra. Along with him, all guests and elected representatives would visit the temple. “We had to take this decision in the interest of people as the infection could spread easily if a large number of people are allowed to gather at one place”, he said.

Preetham Gowda, MLA, was present in the meeting.