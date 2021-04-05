General Bipin Rawat visits Karwar Naval Base

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat visited the Naval Base in Karwar on Monday and reviewed the progress of ongoing works under Project Seabird.

General Rawat, who was accompanied by Vice-Admiral R. Hari Kumar, FOC-in-C (West), was received by Real Admiral Mahesh Singh, Flag Officer Commanding Karnataka Naval Area (FOK), on arrival, a release said.

General Rawat was briefed on the progress of activities pertaining to Project Seabird in Site A, including the modemisation of Naval Ship Repair Yard (Karwar), as also the capabilities of Maritime Operations Centre (MOC), Kar and COMNETCEN (Kar).

General Rawat received on-site briefings of the Naval Base during his visit. He reviewed the ongoing marine works, including capability demonstration at the Shiplift facility. The visit also included a tour of the Naval Harbour towards assessment of marine works/infrastructure being developed as part of Project Seabird Phase II A.

During his visit, General Rawat interacted with officers and sailors of Karnataka Naval Area over Barakhana, the release said.