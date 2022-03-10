Gender bias should end: VC

Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore G. Hemantha Kumar(fourth from left) and Mandya DC Ashwathi (5th from left) at the International Women’s Day celebration organised by the University of Mysore, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The patriarchal system that evolved in the society ensured that women did not get their due and were confined to kitchen since historical times, said G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore.

He was speaking here on Thursday at a programme organised by the varsity to mark the International Women’s Day. Prof. Hemantha Kumar said though there are references in literature to freedom enjoyed by women in selecting their partners or pursing their areas of interest in ancient India, the society remained male-dominated and patriarchal.

Underlining the significance of the event, he said it helps espouse the cause of gender equality in all spheres besides celebrating the achievement of women in different fields.

Notwithstanding the gains made in modern times, child -marriages, gender disparity, exploitation of women continued and was a cause for concern. The concept of equality should also extend to places of work and women should receive equal pay as men for the same work and gender-based discrimination should end..

Referring to the field of education, the Vice-Chancellor said women tend to fare better than men in studies and the number of women achievers in the field of sport was also heartening, citing the examples of P.V.Sindhu, Sania Mirza, Mary Kom etc. He recalled the names of Indira Gandhi, Nirmala Sitharaman in politics, M.S.Subbalakshmi and Lata Mangeshkar in the field of music, B.Sarojadevi in films, Salumarada Thimmakka in the field of environment.

Prof. Hemantha Kumar said gender equality had emerged as important a challenge as climate change in the 21 st century and said that women were playing a key role in addressing environmental issues.

Karnataka State Dr.Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University also celebrated International Women’s Day and featured a dance and special lecture by danseuse Vasundhara Doraswamy.