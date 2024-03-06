Gen. Thimayya’s statue to be reinstalled in Madikeri on March 8

March 06, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - MYSURU

The statue of General Thimayya in Madikeri, which had been damaged when a speeding KSRTC bus accidentally crashed into the circle in August 2023, will be reinstalled on March 8.

Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu district Venkat Raja said the damaged statue was sent to Shilpa Kala Academy in Mysuru and has now been repaired. Even the circle, which had been damaged in the accident, has been repaired by Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL), a State government undertaking formerly known as Karnataka Land Army Corporation.

“Both the statue and the circle, which have now been repaired, were ready for reinstallation,” said Mr. Venkat Raja.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statue and the circle situated in the heart of Madikeri town had been damaged when a speeding KSRTC bus crashed into the circle on August 21, 2023.

The repair works were carried out with the co-operation and support of Madikeri MLA Manthar Gowda, Madikeri City Municipal Council, KSRTC, and Kodava Samaj.

Veteran politician and former Minister M.C. Nanaiah will be the chief guest when the statue of General Thimayya will be reinstalled on March 8.

The statue of General Thimayya, a Padma Bhushan, had held the post of Chief of Army Staff from 1957 to 1961, had been originally installed more than 50 years ago in 1973.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.