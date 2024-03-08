Gen. Thimayya’s statue reinstalled in Madikeri

March 08, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MYSURU

The statue of Gen. Thimayya was reinstalled in Madikeri with full honours at a function held on Friday.

The statue of Gen. Thimayya, who held the post of Chief of Army Staff from 1957 to 1961, had been damaged when a speeding KSRTC bus had accidentally crashed into the circle in August 2023.

On Friday, the repaired statue was unveiled in the presence of former Minister M.C. Nanaiah, who was instrumental in the installation of the statue more than five decades ago, and Air Marshal (Retd.) Nanda Cariappa with floral tributes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, a grand welcome was accorded to the statue at Field Marshal Cariappa circle when it arrived from Mysuru to Madikeri. The statue was brought to the circle in a traditional manner in a procession.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nanaiah recalled that the statue was originally built by a sculptor named Wagh from Mumbai for ₹30,000 and was installed in 1973. The then Field Marshal Manik Shah had unveiled the statue, he recalled.

Meanwhile, Madikeri MLA Manthar Gowda said the statue damaged in the accident was repaired at a cost of ₹3.50 lakh, and the circle was rebuilt at a cost of ₹13.50 lakh. He emphasised the need to reduce traffic congestion in the area to protect the circle and the statue.

Mr. Gowda also felt the need for installation of CCTV cameras in the area.

Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna, Suja Kushalappa, MLC, former Speaker K.G. Bopaiah, former MLC Veena Achaiah, and Deputy Commissioner Venkata Raja were also present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.