Gen. Thimayya statue: Stakeholders for early installation

August 23, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - MYSURU

Stakeholders in Kodagu led by elected representatives discussed the future course of action consequent to the damage to the statue of Gen. K.S. Thimayya by a speeding KSRTC bus recently and called for its early installation.

At a meeting convened in Madikeri on Tuesday MLA Mr. Manthar Gowda said the views of all stakeholders are being collated but the general consensus is towards its early installation.

There were difference of opinion in the meeting on whether the damaged statue should be repaired and reinstalled or whether the authorities should opt for a new statue of Gen. Thimayya who held the position of Chief of Army Staff from 1957 to 1961.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Manthar Gowda said though there was no objection to sculpting a new statue, it would be a time-consuming process and one could not be assured of the same finish to the statue. Hence it would be prudent to repair the damaged statue and reinstall it, he added.

However, there was no question of relocating the statue and it would be reinstalled at the same place, said Mr. Manthar Gowda who also sought the opinion of engineers on the issue.

Former MLA M.C. Nanaiah recalled the efforts that went into the sculpting of Gen. Thimayya’s statue 50 years ago. He said about 30 to 35 portraits and other photographs were studied in detail by the experts before the sculpting work began and expressed his doubt whether such a finish – as that of the damaged statue – could be obtained again. Hence he opined that the damaged statue should be repaired and reinstalled at the same spot again within a month.

Ms. Anitha Poovaiah, chairperson of the Madikeri CMC said all cooperation would be extended by the local authorities to re-install the statue and said that a projected estimate has also been prepared for the foundation works. The stakeholders also called for better traffic regulation.

Mr. M.P. Muthappa of Madikeri Kodava Samaja, called for the re-installation of the statue at the same place while a few others pointed out that the statue held sentimental value to the people of the district and hence called for a new statue as the old one was damaged. A section of the stakeholders said the damaged statue was already 50 years old and had suffered many dents due to the accident hence it would be in fitness of things to opt for a new statue.

Mr. Manthar Gowda said all decision pertaining to the reinstallation of the statue would be taken up at the district level meeting to be convened by the Deputy Commissioner. There were also suggestions to install signal lights at junctions to prevent such accidents in future.

Kodagu SP K. Ramarajan said that the statue circle would be barricaded and steps taken to regulate the movement of vehicles. Stakeholders also called for imposing speed limits on vehicles plying in the town.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.