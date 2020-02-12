‘Gelatine sticks cause forblast in Haveri’

Initial investigation of a blast in a house in Haveri on Monday night has revealed that gelatine sticks illegally stored there were the cause for the blast which left seven injured.

The blast occurred in the house of Sannamanjappa Gachchinamani at Maruti Nagar in Haveri on Monday night and seven persons were injured. Also, the blast damaged the house.

Initially, it was thought that a domestic LPG cylinder might be the cause for the blast. However, preliminary investigation revealed that gelatine sticks were the cause.

After senior police officials and members of the Bomb Disposal Squad and a dog squad visited the spot for inspection, it came to light that the gelatine sticks had been illegally stored in the house.

The police have taken Sannamanjappa into custody for further questioning.