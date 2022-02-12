Gehlot to enter Assembly through grand steps

Thawarchand Gehlot

Bengaluru

12 February 2022 23:00 IST

The presiding officers of both Houses of the State legislature — Kageri and Horatti — called on the Governor

Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri on Saturday said Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will arrive at the Assembly Hall through the grand steps of the State Secretariat and address a joint session of the legislature on Monday.

“This practice of arriving through the grand steps had been stopped for various reasons. This time we have requested the Governor to climb the grand steps and enter the Assembly Hall. He has agreed,” Mr. Kageri told reporters.

The presiding officers of both the Houses of the legislature — Mr. Kageri and Basavaraj Horatti — called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan and extended the invitation to address the joint session.

Mr. Kageri on Saturday spent some time listening to music played by the Mysore Police Band and CAR Police Band in the lounge of the Assembly. The personnel were practising for the joint session.