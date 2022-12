‘Geeta Namana’ in memory of Shivamogga Subbanna

December 22, 2022 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - Hassan

Karnataka Sangha Shivamogga will hold a music programme on December 24 in memory of singer Shimoga Subbanna, who passed away recently.

In a press release issued on Thursday, Karnataka Sangha said Srinivasa Udupa, Sriranga Subbanna, Archana Udupa and others will take part in Shimoga Subbanna - Geeta Namana programme. The Sangha has invited all those interested to attend the programme.

National award-winning Sugama Sangeetha singer Shimoga Subbanna was born in 1938. He was the first Kannadiga to win a national award for playback singing. He became popular with the rendering of songs written by Jnanpith Award-winning Kannada writer Kuvempu.

The programme will be held at Karnataka Sangha Bhavan. at 5.30 p.m. on December 24. The Sangha will also distribute prizes to the winners in the singing competition held recently.