Gearing up for another fight?

MYSURU

22 March 2021 19:25 IST

The trauma care centre on KRS Road which is now being used as one of the COVID-19 vaccination centres is equipped to function as another dedicated COVID-19 Hospital in case the District Hospital located on the same road, that is being operated as the dedicated COVID-19 Hospital since 2020, was occupied to its full capacity.

Nearly 60 beds had been kept ready last year with centralised oxygen supply to function as an additional facility to combat the pandemic. However, the cases dropped and the facility could not be used.

The trauma care centre under the control of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) is also equipped with liquid oxygen tank for attending to high risk cases with respiratory complications resulting from severe COVID-19 infections.

Advertising

Advertising

Mysuru’s active cases rose to 339 till Sunday and the district hospital has around 82 patients. It’s a 250-bed hospital and can be expanded up to 300 and not beyond. In 2020 peak, the hospital was occupied beyond its capacity and some high-risk cases from taluks were also referred there since the taluk hospitals at that time were lacking centralised oxygen supply beds.