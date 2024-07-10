Gear up to tackle dengue, Minister tells Bidar officials

Minister for Forest Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre on Wednesday convened a district-level meeting with officials of the Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS) and the Health and Family Welfare Department to strategise ways and means to prevent and tackle dengue during the monsoon season.

Mr. Khandre directed the officials to gear up and strengthen prevention, containment and management steps against dengue.

Spraying and fogging activities must be increased to prevent mosquito breeding in the city to prevent dengue outbreak, he told them.

The Minister also instructed the officials to collect data on dengue patients undergoing treatment at private hospitals.

Directions were given to Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Sharma and Chief Executive Officer Zilla Panchayat Girish Badole to depute officials of Health, Revenue and Panchayat Raj departments to launch an awareness campaign to avoid the accumulation of stagnant water across the district, particularly in rural areas.

Prior to the meeting, Mr. Khandre also visited dengue patients at BRIMS Hospital.

Minister for Municipal Administration Rahim Khan was present.

