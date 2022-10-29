GE cases in Belagavi district: Villagers threaten to approach HC over contaminated water

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
October 29, 2022 22:48 IST

A few residents of Mudenur village in Belagavi district have threatened to approach the Karnataka High Court and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) against what they called the apathy of officials that led to the contamination of drinking water in the village.

Five deaths in two districts

Two people have died due to gastroenteritis and over 110 people have been admitted to hospitals so far in the village in Ramadurg taluk. In a similar incident of water contamination in Hotapeth village in Shahpur taluk of Yadgir district, three people died and 39 suffered severe diarrhea and vomiting after drinking contaminated water last week.

Speaking of the Belagavi incident, community leader Govindraddi Jayannavar, and Yallappa Munavalli, Ramadurg-based advocate, told The Hindu that they plan to approach the High Court and write to the NHRC seeking their intervention.

“However, the government is yet to provide us with assured quality of drinking water. We have told the gram panchayat and other department officers that sewage was entering into water supply pipes. But they did not take any action. Even the pipes carrying water from the reverse osmosis (RO) plant are broken. There has been no action,” Mr. Jayannanavar said.

“What is more, the district in-charge Minister, Govind Karjol, has given a piece of insensitive advice to villagers asking them to drink RO water. Does he not know that even that is contaminated?’‘ he said.

Repairs in a week

Meanwhile, M.H. Heggannanavar, tahsildar, said officers had taken up the work of repairing the whole network of drinking water pipes in Ramdurg taluk. “The work will be completed in a week,’‘ he said.

