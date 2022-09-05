Gauri Memorial Lecture to be held in Bengaluru on September 5

The memorial lecture has been organised on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the assassination of journalist Gauri Lankesh

Karnataka Bureau
September 05, 2022 14:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Activists, thinkers, writers and journalists, including author Arundhati Roy and transgender activist Akkai Padmashali, pay their respects to Gauri Lankesh on her fifth death anniversary at her samadhi in Chamarajpete Rudrabhumi on September 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Gauri Memorial Trust as part of the Fifth Gauri Memorial Day, marking the five year anniversary of the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh, is organising the Gauri Memorial Lecture on Monday, September 5, 2022 in Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lecture will be delivered by Booker Prize winning author and activist Arundhati Roy, actor Prakash Raj and journalist and fact-checker Mohammed Zubair of Alt News.

Also Read
Gauri Lankesh and the fight for freedom of expression

Five years ago, on September 5, 2017, editor-activist Gauri Lankesh was assassinated at her residence in Bengaluru. Her death mobilised people in defence of freedom of expression and the State also saw strong protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in 2019-2020. However, attacks on freedom of expression have also been on the rise.

The event will also witness the launch of a campaign for withdrawing false charges against Teesta Setalvad and Prof. Ganesh Devy.  Ms. Setalvad was charged with alleged forgery and fabrication of records in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots cases. She has now been granted interim bail by the Supreme Court

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme will be held at Scouts and Guides Auditorium, next to Maharani’s College for Women, Palace Road from 5 p.m. onwards. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Bangalore
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app