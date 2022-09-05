Karnataka

Gauri Memorial Lecture to be held in Bengaluru on September 5

Activists, thinkers, writers and journalists, including author Arundhati Roy and transgender activist Akkai Padmashali, pay their respects to Gauri Lankesh on her fifth death anniversary at her samadhi in Chamarajpete Rudrabhumi on September 5, 2022.

Activists, thinkers, writers and journalists, including author Arundhati Roy and transgender activist Akkai Padmashali, pay their respects to Gauri Lankesh on her fifth death anniversary at her samadhi in Chamarajpete Rudrabhumi on September 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Gauri Memorial Trust as part of the Fifth Gauri Memorial Day, marking the five year anniversary of the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh, is organising the Gauri Memorial Lecture on Monday, September 5, 2022 in Bengaluru.

The lecture will be delivered by Booker Prize winning author and activist Arundhati Roy, actor Prakash Raj and journalist and fact-checker Mohammed Zubair of Alt News.

Also Read
Gauri Lankesh and the fight for freedom of expression

Five years ago, on September 5, 2017, editor-activist Gauri Lankesh was assassinated at her residence in Bengaluru. Her death mobilised people in defence of freedom of expression and the State also saw strong protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in 2019-2020. However, attacks on freedom of expression have also been on the rise.

The event will also witness the launch of a campaign for withdrawing false charges against Teesta Setalvad and Prof. Ganesh Devy.  Ms. Setalvad was charged with alleged forgery and fabrication of records in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots cases. She has now been granted interim bail by the Supreme Court

The programme will be held at Scouts and Guides Auditorium, next to Maharani’s College for Women, Palace Road from 5 p.m. onwards. 


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Karnataka
Bangalore
Related Articles
Teesta Setalvad walks out of jail
Explained | On what ground was Teesta Setalvad granted interim bail?
Writer of death threat letter to authors still at large
‘Civil liberties have deteriorated in State’
‘Self-censorship’ setting in, say comics
The power of words: On the assault on Salman Rushdie
Seven years after Govind Pansare’s death, Bombay HC transfers case to ATS
Gauri Lankesh murder trial: Next hearing from August 8
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 5, 2022 2:12:09 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/gauri-memorial-lecture-to-be-held-in-bengaluru/article65852755.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY