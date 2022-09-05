Gauri Memorial Lecture to be held in Bengaluru on September 5

The memorial lecture has been organised on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the assassination of journalist Gauri Lankesh

Activists, thinkers, writers and journalists, including author Arundhati Roy and transgender activist Akkai Padmashali, pay their respects to Gauri Lankesh on her fifth death anniversary at her samadhi in Chamarajpete Rudrabhumi on September 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Gauri Memorial Trust as part of the Fifth Gauri Memorial Day, marking the five year anniversary of the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh, is organising the Gauri Memorial Lecture on Monday, September 5, 2022 in Bengaluru. The lecture will be delivered by Booker Prize winning author and activist Arundhati Roy, actor Prakash Raj and journalist and fact-checker Mohammed Zubair of Alt News. Also Read Gauri Lankesh and the fight for freedom of expression Five years ago, on September 5, 2017, editor-activist Gauri Lankesh was assassinated at her residence in Bengaluru. Her death mobilised people in defence of freedom of expression and the State also saw strong protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in 2019-2020. However, attacks on freedom of expression have also been on the rise. The event will also witness the launch of a campaign for withdrawing false charges against Teesta Setalvad and Prof. Ganesh Devy. Ms. Setalvad was charged with alleged forgery and fabrication of records in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots cases. She has now been granted interim bail by the Supreme Court The programme will be held at Scouts and Guides Auditorium, next to Maharani’s College for Women, Palace Road from 5 p.m. onwards.



