Gauri Lankesh murder: SIT releases sketches of two suspects

After 38 days of investigation, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder of activist and journalist Gauri Lankesh on Saturday released three sketches of two suspects and sought help from the public to identify them.

SIT chief B.K. Singh said that the sketches, including two different ones of a suspect, were prepared after analysing the CCTV footage and getting physical description of suspects from eyewitnesses. The SIT had questioned over 250 persons in the case.

Investigation had revealed that the accused stayed at least one week in the area to do recce before attacking Gauri Lankesh. SIT officials said investigation was on to trace the motorcycle used by the accused. Video clips of a motorcycle rider, who is suspected to be involved in the crime, have been obtained.

Mr. Singh said the accused were professionals and used a 7.65mm country-made pistol. However, investigation is yet to reveal the motive for the murder. Investigation had ruled out the professional rivalry angle and that the SIT was probing other angles.

The public could provide to the SIT any information that they may have about the suspected persons in the sketch, the motorcycle rider, the two-wheeler used by the suspects or any other information. The identity of those giving such information would be kept confidential. People giving information leading to the arrest of the accused would be rewarded, as already announced by the government, he said.

Contact details

To provide any information, people could contact the SIT, Room No. 104, CID Office, Bengaluru; call 9480800202; send an email to sit.glankesh@ksp.gov.in; or WhatsApp 09480800304, 9480801701.