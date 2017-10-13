No time frame to complete Gauri murder probe: Reddy

Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy has said there can be no definite time frame to complete Gauri Lankesh murder case investigation.

Mr. Reddy told presspersons here on Thursday investigations were on and over 100 people had been engaged by the Special Investigation Team. “As a Minister, I’m privy to certain information which I cannot share at this juncture as it can compromise the investigation or the case,” said Mr. Reddy.

He said investigations were on to unravel the conspiracy behind Gauri’s murder, and the objective was to nab those behind it. Following her murder, the government provided security to writers and activists who perceived a threat to their life, he added.