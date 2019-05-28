Karnataka

Gauri Lankesh murder case: ₹25 lakh reward for SIT

The State government has announced a reward of ₹25 lakh for the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder of editor-activist Gauri Lankesh. The cash reward will be shared by 91 non-IPS personnel. Each person will get a cash reward in the range of ₹5,000 to ₹50,000.

Former Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy had announced the reward for the team that cracked the case. The SIT, formed a day after the murder in September 2017, has cracked the case, arresting 16 persons and charge-sheeting them by November 2018. Not only that, the investigation unravelled the conspiracy behind the murders of Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare and M.M. Kalburgi as well. Appreciating their work, the Supreme Court hearing a petition by the family of Kalburgi transferred the case to the SIT this February.

