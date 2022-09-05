Gauri Lankesh and the fight for freedom of expression

It has been five years since assailants killed editor-activist Gauri Lankesh at her residence in Bengaluru. Her death mobilised people in defence of freedom of expression and the State also saw strong protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in 2019-2020. However, attacks on freedom of expression have also been on the rise. On the fifth anniversary of Gauri Lankesh’s assassination, K.V. Aditya Bharadwaj and Rishikesh Bahadur Desai document some instances.