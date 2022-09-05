  • The Package

Gauri Lankesh and the fight for freedom of expression

A candle light vigil held for journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was murdered in Bengaluru, on September 6, 2017 in New Delhi, India.

A candle light vigil held for journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was murdered in Bengaluru, on September 6, 2017 in New Delhi, India. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It has been five years since assailants killed editor-activist Gauri Lankesh at her residence in Bengaluru. Her death mobilised people in defence of freedom of expression and the State also saw strong protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in 2019-2020. However, attacks on freedom of expression have also been on the rise. On the fifth anniversary of Gauri Lankesh’s assassination, K.V. Aditya Bharadwaj and Rishikesh Bahadur Desai document some instances.

In This Package
Karnataka ‘Civil liberties have deteriorated in State’ Staff Reporter
Karnataka ‘Self-censorship’ setting in, say comics Staff Reporter
Karnataka Writer of death threat letter to authors still at large Staff Reporter
A candle light vigil at Mysore Bank Circle, in Bengaluru on February 04, 2020, to protest the filing of sedition case in Bidar for a anti CAA play, put up by school children. File photo
Karnataka Rise of sedition cases in Karnataka
