- The Package
Gauri Lankesh and the fight for freedom of expression
It has been five years since assailants killed editor-activist Gauri Lankesh at her residence in Bengaluru. Her death mobilised people in defence of freedom of expression and the State also saw strong protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in 2019-2020. However, attacks on freedom of expression have also been on the rise. On the fifth anniversary of Gauri Lankesh’s assassination, K.V. Aditya Bharadwaj and Rishikesh Bahadur Desai document some instances.
In This Package
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.