‘Gauri’ bags ‘Best Long Documentary Award’ at South Asian Film Festival of Montreal

May 16, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

“Gauri,” a documentary based on journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh, directed by Kavitha Lankesh, has won the “Best Long Documentary Award” at the South Asian Film Festival of Montreal 2023.

According to a release, the citation of the award reads: “A brave and uncompromising pulse-taking of the current crisis in Indian politics, focusing on the 2017 political assassination of trailblazing Bengaluru journalist Gauri Lankesh. A “J’accuse” docu-thriller directed and narrated with verve by Gauri’s sister, Kavitha Lankesh”.

The documentary “All That Breathes”, which was an Oscar nominee, was also in competition and won the runner-up prize.

The documentary film “Gauri” has been commissioned by Free Press Unlimited, Amsterdam. Free Press Unlimited mission stems from Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights: Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes the freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.

