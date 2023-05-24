Gaurav Gupta is new ACS for Energy Department

May 24, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - BENGALURU

Additional Chief Secretary to Infrastructure Department Gaurav Gupta has been transferred and posted as ACS to Energy Department.

His posting has assumed importance in the wake of the Energy Department set to play a crucial role of supplying 200 units of free power to all households as per the poll assurance of of the Congress.

It is being said that implementation of such a promise is not just challenging, but also tricky as the new government would have to face people’s wrath if there is any lacunae. At the same time, there is a need to protect the financial health of power sector.

Meanwhile, IAS officer Jayaram N., who is also chairman of Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board, has been given a concurrent charge of the post of Secretary to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He will be relieving Srikar M.S., who is presently holding the concurrent charge of Secretary to Chief Minister.