ADVERTISEMENT

Gaurav Gupta is new ACS for Energy Department

May 24, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Additional Chief Secretary to Infrastructure Department Gaurav Gupta has been transferred and posted as ACS to Energy Department.

His posting has assumed importance in the wake of the Energy Department set to play a crucial role of supplying 200 units of free power to all households as per the poll assurance of of the Congress.

It is being said that implementation of such a promise is not just challenging, but also tricky as the new government would have to face people’s wrath if there is any lacunae. At the same time, there is a need to protect the financial health of power sector.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, IAS officer Jayaram N., who is also chairman of Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board, has been given a concurrent charge of the post of Secretary to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He will be relieving Srikar M.S., who is presently holding the concurrent charge of Secretary to Chief Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US