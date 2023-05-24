HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gaurav Gupta is new ACS for Energy Department

May 24, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Additional Chief Secretary to Infrastructure Department Gaurav Gupta has been transferred and posted as ACS to Energy Department.

His posting has assumed importance in the wake of the Energy Department set to play a crucial role of supplying 200 units of free power to all households as per the poll assurance of of the Congress.

It is being said that implementation of such a promise is not just challenging, but also tricky as the new government would have to face people’s wrath if there is any lacunae. At the same time, there is a need to protect the financial health of power sector.

Meanwhile, IAS officer Jayaram N., who is also chairman of Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board, has been given a concurrent charge of the post of Secretary to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He will be relieving Srikar M.S., who is presently holding the concurrent charge of Secretary to Chief Minister.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.