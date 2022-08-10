Gaurav Gupta appointed MD in charge of K-RIDE
Senior IAS officer Gaurav Gupta and Additional Chief Secretary of Infrastructure Development Department (IDD) will be the in-charge managing director of Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Ltd. (K-RIDE).
A notification issued by the State government said that Mr. Gupta will hold the post with immediate effect and till a new MD is selected. The MD’s post of K-RIDE fell vacant at a crucial point. The agency is a joint venture of the Ministry of Railways and State government established to implement a 148 km suburban rail project in the city. In June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the project, however, it is yet to start on ground.
