ADVERTISEMENT

Gaur poached in Nagarahole

March 24, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Some unidentified miscreants shot and killed a gaur in the buffer zone of the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve on Sunday.

The incident came to light when the forest guards on duty heard a gun being fired at around 2 a.m. The field staff scoured the area from where the shot was heard and stumbled upon a gaur which was lying dead.

The poaching incident has taken place in the buffer zone of Anechowkur Range of Nagarahole. The gaur was found dead on the road leading to the anti-poaching camp. The gaur was a male and aged around 10 to 12 years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior officials including C. Harshakumar, Director, Nagarahole, reached the spot. A case has been registered against unidentified persons under various provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US