Gaur poached in Nagarahole

March 24, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - MYSURU

Some unidentified miscreants shot and killed a gaur in the buffer zone of the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve on Sunday.

The incident came to light when the forest guards on duty heard a gun being fired at around 2 a.m. The field staff scoured the area from where the shot was heard and stumbled upon a gaur which was lying dead.

The poaching incident has taken place in the buffer zone of Anechowkur Range of Nagarahole. The gaur was found dead on the road leading to the anti-poaching camp. The gaur was a male and aged around 10 to 12 years.

Senior officials including C. Harshakumar, Director, Nagarahole, reached the spot. A case has been registered against unidentified persons under various provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

