GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gaur poached in Nagarahole

March 24, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Some unidentified miscreants shot and killed a gaur in the buffer zone of the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve on Sunday.

The incident came to light when the forest guards on duty heard a gun being fired at around 2 a.m. The field staff scoured the area from where the shot was heard and stumbled upon a gaur which was lying dead.

The poaching incident has taken place in the buffer zone of Anechowkur Range of Nagarahole. The gaur was found dead on the road leading to the anti-poaching camp. The gaur was a male and aged around 10 to 12 years.

Senior officials including C. Harshakumar, Director, Nagarahole, reached the spot. A case has been registered against unidentified persons under various provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / forests / animal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.