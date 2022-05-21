Gati Shakti Unit set up in Bengaluru Division of Railways 

Bengaluru

Several rail projects in the Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway (SWR) will be fast-tracked under the Prime Minister Gati Shakti initiative. The Bengaluru division is one among the four divisions of Railways where Gati Shakti Units have been set up.

In a press release , the South Western Railway (SWR) stated that the unit headed by the Chief Project Manager will have the powers to utilise world-class consultants to prepare detailed project reports, availing design assistance from the industry and site tests.

Under the initiative, projects such as Bengaluru-Whitefield quadrupling, redevelopment of Cantonment station and KSR Bengaluru yards and others are likely to receive a push. The Bengaluru Division is the only division in South India selected for the Gati Shakti Unit.

On Friday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw conducted an inspection of the Chennai-Bengaluru section. The minister has also interacted with the officials of the SWR from Jolarpettai on fast tracking the projects.