Gati Shakti Unit set up in Bengaluru Division of Railways
Bengaluru
Several rail projects in the Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway (SWR) will be fast-tracked under the Prime Minister Gati Shakti initiative. The Bengaluru division is one among the four divisions of Railways where Gati Shakti Units have been set up.
In a press release , the South Western Railway (SWR) stated that the unit headed by the Chief Project Manager will have the powers to utilise world-class consultants to prepare detailed project reports, availing design assistance from the industry and site tests.
Under the initiative, projects such as Bengaluru-Whitefield quadrupling, redevelopment of Cantonment station and KSR Bengaluru yards and others are likely to receive a push. The Bengaluru Division is the only division in South India selected for the Gati Shakti Unit.
On Friday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw conducted an inspection of the Chennai-Bengaluru section. The minister has also interacted with the officials of the SWR from Jolarpettai on fast tracking the projects.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.