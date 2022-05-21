Karnataka

Gati Shakti Unit set up in Bengaluru Division of Railways 

Bengaluru

Several rail projects in the Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway (SWR) will be fast-tracked under the Prime Minister Gati Shakti initiative. The Bengaluru division is one among the four divisions of Railways where Gati Shakti Units have been set up.

In a press release , the South Western Railway (SWR) stated that the unit headed by the Chief Project Manager will have the powers to utilise world-class consultants to prepare detailed project reports, availing design assistance from the industry and site tests. 

Under the initiative, projects such as Bengaluru-Whitefield quadrupling, redevelopment of Cantonment station and KSR Bengaluru yards and others are likely to receive a push. The Bengaluru Division is the only division in South India selected for the Gati Shakti Unit. 

On Friday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw conducted an inspection of the Chennai-Bengaluru section. The minister has also interacted with the officials of the SWR from Jolarpettai on fast tracking the projects.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Karnataka
Bangalore
railway
Roads and Rails
public transport
Chennai
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2022 12:06:50 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/gati-shakti-unit-set-up-in-bengaluru-division-of-railways/article65440367.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY