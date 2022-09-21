Gathi Shakti unit to fast-track expansion of Mysuru station

A Gathi Shakti unit has been constituted in the Mysuru Railway Division to fast-track rail infrastructure projects that include the expansion of the city railway station.

The foundation stone for the expansion of the Mysuru Station was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was in Mysuru to take part in the International Day of Yoga, in June.

Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, told The Hindu that Gathi Shakti units have been established across the country, including one in the Mysuru division, to take forward projects that have mobility and traffic implications.

Mr. Agarwal said the newly constituted unit will function under him and it will be headed by chief project manager and deputy chief project manager to have a focussed approach on the work on hand.

The immediate task before the Gathi Shakti unit will be the expansion of the Mysuru station, which is expected to cost ₹395.73 crore besides yard remodelling at Naganahalli at a cost of ₹92.07 crore.

Both these projects have received administrative clearance and funds have also been allocated by the Railway Board but Gathi Shakti unit will help fast-track the works.

The expansion of the Mysuru railway terminal entails demolition of the railway colony as the existing quarters are in a dilapidated condition and unfit for habitation. While this calls for construction of new quarters, the project also obviates the need to acquire nearly 165 acres of land at Naganahalli where a new railway terminal for Mysuru was originally planned. ‘’As the entire colony is being dislocated, the project requires intensive planning and hence will be taken up by the Gathi Shakti unit’’, said Mr. Agarwal.

With the demolition of the existing quarters, the railways can reclaim nearly 65 acres of its own land sufficient to construct three new platforms – in addition to six platforms, which are already functioning. This apart, there will be adequate space for laying four additional pit lines for rake maintenance, four stabling lines and one additional shunting neck. While the expansion works will cost ₹395.73 crore, the greenfield project at Naganahalli would have cost ₹789 crore besides requiring 165 acres and hence was perceived to be a non-starter.

The expansion of Mysuru terminal is essential to augment its capacity as nearly 100 pairs of trains operate daily at present and the existing station is choked to capacity. The introduction of new services - in keeping with the city’s expansion and projected growth – hinges on capacity expansion.