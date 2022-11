November 28, 2022 09:41 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Mysuru on Monday that his government was gathering information with respect to the uniform civil code that he is yet to consult with the Home Minister. The BJP has been in favour of the code in India for the last three decades, he said, adding that a few States had formed committees to implement it. The Chief Minister had earlier said that Karnataka is “seriously considering” uniform civil code and it will be implemented “at the right time.”