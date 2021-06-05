‘Gather information about COVID-19 package beneficiaries’

KALABURAGI

05 June 2021 19:42 IST

Following the State government’s announcement of a special package to the financially weaker sections hit by the COVID-19 lockdown, Koppal Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kishor Suralkar directed officers concerned to gather the information about unorganised workers to disburse financial aid.

In a meeting at his office on Saturday, Mr. Suralkar told the officers to identify the beneficiaries of the package who were entitled to get ₹2,000 each.

“Many unorganised and self-employed workers have lost their income owing to the COVID-19 lockdown. The government has categorised such people into 11 groups and offered a financial aid of ₹2,000. We need to identify the beneficiaries in the district and get their applications submitted in the Seva Sindhu portal. You can use all the common service centres and facilities at gram panchayats for the purpose,” Mr. Suralkar said.

He made it clear that those beneficiaries who had received the aid announced in the last year’s lockdown need not apply once again provided their back account was active.

“There is a possibility of genuine beneficiaries missing the benefits of the package owing to the lack of information about the package. Government servants have to inculcate awareness about the package among the people and ensure all the beneficiaries are covered. If the bank accounts of the beneficiaries are inactive, necessary measures should be initiated to get them activated,” he said.

Mr. Suralkar also directed Health Department officials to make preparation to vaccinate all the beneficiaries on the spot when they approach the government facilities for applying for financial aid.

Additional Deputy Commissioner M.P. Maruti, Assistant Commissioner Narayanreddy Kanakareddy and others were present.