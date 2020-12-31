Gatecrashing a wedding reception

As the counting of votes in the gram panchayat elections was nearing the end in a few constituencies in both Yadgir and Raichur districts, some interesting reports emerged.
A marriage reception at Yadav Kalyan Mantap in Raichur city was disturbed when hundreds of people from a nearby counting centre entered it and started having lunch.
The relatives of both the bride and bridegroom were worried after seeing such a huge number of people having lunch and suspected that some of them were strangers.
After some time they found a way out by deploying men at the entrance of the main gate of the kalyan mantap and allowed only invitees after proper identification.
Meanwhile, a candidate was declared winner with a toss of the coin when two candidates secured the same number of votes in Sunkeshwarhal constituency of Ramdurga Gram Panchayat in Deodurg taluk. Bhimavva and Arunamma polled 388 votes each. Then, Arunamma was declared the winner after she won it in the toss.
Two daughters of the former Minister Muniyappa Muddappa lost the gram panchayat elections. Sharada and Meenakshi, who contested in the Marchethal Gram Panchayat, were defeated by their opponents.
Gopikrishna, who contested in Ward No 4 in Gandhinagar in Sindhanur taluk, registered his fifth victory in the elections. He won by 133 votes. He has been elected panchayat president twice earlier.
Meanwhile, Shivakumar, son of the former MLA Yallappa Hakkarki, registered victory by 111 votes in Dondabali constituency.
