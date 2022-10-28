Gastroenteritis cases go up to 109 in Belagavi

The number of patients affected by gastroenteritis went up to 109 in Mudenur village in Belagavi district on Friday.

The patients have been admitted to hospitals in Ramdurg, Bagalkot and Belagavi. They are all out of danger, officers said.

The infection spread after people drank water from a borewell into which sewage water seeped from a compost pile, according to officers.

A team of nine doctors, four health inspectors, three nurses, 10 ASHAs are camping in the village. Two ambulances have been stationed there.

Taluk Health Officer R.S. Banti said that teams are visiting every house in the village to conduct health checks.