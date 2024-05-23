GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gas leak tragedy: CM visits grieving family

Published - May 23, 2024 07:55 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the house of Kantaraju who died after consuming contaminated water at Jayapura in Mysuru district and interacted with the family members.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the house of Kantaraju who died after consuming contaminated water at Jayapura in Mysuru district and interacted with the family members. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A day after four persons of a family were found dead at their house in Mysuru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the grieving family members and relatives, and consoled them expressing his sorrow over the tragedy.

Accompanied by Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa, MLA Tanveer Sait, and senior officials, the chief minister met the grieving family visiting the house at Yaraganahalli where the deceased family lived.

Kumaraswamy, 45, his wife Manjula 39, and daughters Archana 19, and Swathi 17 were found dead at their home on Wednesday. Police suspected an LPG cylinder leak led to asphyxiation since the house lacked proper ventilation. Mr. Kumaraswamy was said to be using a LPG cylinder for heating the iron box.

Later, speaking to reporters, Mr. Siddaramaiah described the incident as unfortunate, and a compensation of ₹3 lakh each for the deceased has been announced. A sum of ₹12 lakh compensation to the next kin of four deceased persons has been declared.

The Chief Minister said he learned the family had been to Kadur and returned a few days ago. The family of four has been living in their own house here for the last 20 years. “I spoke to Kumaraswamy’s father, in-laws, and sisters and consoled them.”

The room in which the bodies of the four family members were found was small and the window was also closed. It is suspected that this could have aggravated the effect of the gas leak.

