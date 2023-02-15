ADVERTISEMENT

Garuda Aerospace unveils solar-powered drone SURAJ

February 15, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Garuda Aerospace unveiled SURAJ, a solar-powered unmanned intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) aerial J-Glider at the Aero India 2023 show on Wednesday.

SURAJ is an ISR high-altitude drone designed specifically for surveillance operations, providing real-time information to the high command, and protecting jawans on the ground, as per the drone firm.

“SURAJ will have ISR capability and will be equipped with Artificial Intelligence, machine learning and bionic chip for advanced real-time processing,’‘ said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The drone would carry a payload of high-resolution zoom cameras with thermal imagery and foliage-penetrating lidar sensors with a maximum capacity of 10 kg. It has an endurance of 12 hours and can fly at an altitude of 3,000 ft, the company said.

This drone, which is capable of capturing, processing, and transmitting photos and videos in real-time, is all set to support the Indian Army, Navy, Airforce, BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, DRDO, MOD, and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Satheesh Reddy, former DRDO chairman and current Principal Scientific Adviser to the Defence Minister, unveiled the drone. Garuda Aerospace was guided by NAL, DRDO, and scientists on the development of the SURAJ drone.

Garuda Aerospace recently raised $22 million in funding to develop a 1:1 prototype of SURAJ, which would be ready to fly by August 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US