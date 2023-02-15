Garuda Aerospace unveils solar-powered drone SURAJ

February 15, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

Garuda Aerospace unveiled SURAJ, a solar-powered unmanned intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) aerial J-Glider at the Aero India 2023 show on Wednesday.

SURAJ is an ISR high-altitude drone designed specifically for surveillance operations, providing real-time information to the high command, and protecting jawans on the ground, as per the drone firm.

“SURAJ will have ISR capability and will be equipped with Artificial Intelligence, machine learning and bionic chip for advanced real-time processing,’‘ said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace.

The drone would carry a payload of high-resolution zoom cameras with thermal imagery and foliage-penetrating lidar sensors with a maximum capacity of 10 kg. It has an endurance of 12 hours and can fly at an altitude of 3,000 ft, the company said.

This drone, which is capable of capturing, processing, and transmitting photos and videos in real-time, is all set to support the Indian Army, Navy, Airforce, BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, DRDO, MOD, and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Satheesh Reddy, former DRDO chairman and current Principal Scientific Adviser to the Defence Minister, unveiled the drone. Garuda Aerospace was guided by NAL, DRDO, and scientists on the development of the SURAJ drone.

Garuda Aerospace recently raised $22 million in funding to develop a 1:1 prototype of SURAJ, which would be ready to fly by August 2023.